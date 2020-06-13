Stuart Botfeld
Wimauma - Stuart Botfeld of Wimauma, FL passed away after a battle with cancer. Stuart was a graduate of Dover High School in 1960. He worked for Exxon as a supervisor in the field of polymer chemistry. After retiring to Florida, Stuart volunteered at St. Joseph's Hospital, in Tampa. He will be missed by his loving family, including his wife June Botfeld; his son Kevin Botfeld and his two children Chloe and Siena, of PA; his daughter Stephanie Yoder and her children Abigail and Jordan, all of PA; and his sister Judi Silver, of TN. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the charity of your choice. Sorensen Funeral Home, 727-323-5111.
Wimauma - Stuart Botfeld of Wimauma, FL passed away after a battle with cancer. Stuart was a graduate of Dover High School in 1960. He worked for Exxon as a supervisor in the field of polymer chemistry. After retiring to Florida, Stuart volunteered at St. Joseph's Hospital, in Tampa. He will be missed by his loving family, including his wife June Botfeld; his son Kevin Botfeld and his two children Chloe and Siena, of PA; his daughter Stephanie Yoder and her children Abigail and Jordan, all of PA; and his sister Judi Silver, of TN. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the charity of your choice. Sorensen Funeral Home, 727-323-5111.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.