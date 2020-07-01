Stuart M. Morse



Morristown - Stuart M. Morse, 62, of Morristown, N.J. passed away with dignity on June 26, 2020. The beloved, eldest son of Sallie M. McCalister and Rogers S. McCalister, Sr. Stuart's kind heart seemed too big for him and too big for the world. His physical stature was imposing, yet paled in comparison to his gracious spirit.



Stuart's athleticism flourished in Morristown High School, where he started in football and excelled in tennis. Everyone loved Stuart for his sense of humor, ability to appreciate life's precious moments, and compassionate heart. The tennis courts at Ledgewood Park and Morristown High School were old haunts for Stuart and his friends. Society Hill Restaurant was one of his favorite places to meet with friends. Some of Stuart's guilty pleasures included The Bee Gees, Supertramp, Benny Hill and James Bond. He studied Business Administration at Fairleigh Dickenson University while playing tennis and golf in his spare time.



Stuart honed his skills as an independent contractor with home repairs and car repairs by working with his grandfather. He became passionate about fishing later in life, which aligned with his appetite for seafood. During one of his boating excursions, he received recognition after catching an award-winning fish. Stuart's innate goodwill led him to work at Sunrise Nursing Home in 2013. The Sunrise residents called him "Mr. Wonderful" because he always provided compassionate care. Habitat for Humanity acquired his "jack-of-all-trades" skills as a volunteer to assist with building homes in the community. Stuart peacefully transitioned to his final resting place with the Lord after a long battle with multiple physical ailments. He will remain forever in the hearts of his family and friends who loved him.



Stuart is survived by Sallie M. McCalister (mother), Rogers S. McCalister, Sr.(stepfather), Rogers S. McCalister, Jr. (brother), Stella G. McCalister-Gramby (sister), Fred Gramby (brother-in-law), Melissa J. McCalister (sister), Alyssa M. McCalister (niece), and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and friends.



Funeral arrangements will be private. In honor of Stuart M. Morse and instead of sending flowers, the family requests that people contribute acts of kindness to someone less fortunate. God bless.









