Styliani Gounaris
Rockaway Twp. - Styliani "Stella" Gounaris died on Monday, July 15, 2019 at her home. She was 81. Born in Alexandria, Egypt, she lived in Cypress, Greece and in Astoria, NY before moving to Rockaway Twp. 45 ago.
Mrs. Gounaris was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She worked as a seamstress at Gotthelf Knitting Mills, Boonton prior to her retirement. She was a member of St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church in Randolph and the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society, Chapter #1024.
She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, John Gounaris; two children: Jason Gounaris and Rebecca (& Paul) Turner all of Wharton; and three granddaughters: Melina, Zoe and Sophia Turner.
Visitation hours will be held on Thursday from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at the Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 19 at 10:00 AM at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 1447 Sussex Turnpike, Randolph. Interment to follow at Locust Hill Cemetery in Dover.
For those who wish, donations may be made to: . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolence messages may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on July 17, 2019