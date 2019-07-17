Services
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
(973) 627-0075
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church
1447 Sussex Turnpike
Randolph, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Styliani Gounaris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Styliani Gounaris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Styliani Gounaris Obituary
Styliani Gounaris

Rockaway Twp. - Styliani "Stella" Gounaris died on Monday, July 15, 2019 at her home. She was 81. Born in Alexandria, Egypt, she lived in Cypress, Greece and in Astoria, NY before moving to Rockaway Twp. 45 ago.

Mrs. Gounaris was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She worked as a seamstress at Gotthelf Knitting Mills, Boonton prior to her retirement. She was a member of St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church in Randolph and the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society, Chapter #1024.

She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, John Gounaris; two children: Jason Gounaris and Rebecca (& Paul) Turner all of Wharton; and three granddaughters: Melina, Zoe and Sophia Turner.

Visitation hours will be held on Thursday from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at the Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 19 at 10:00 AM at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 1447 Sussex Turnpike, Randolph. Interment to follow at Locust Hill Cemetery in Dover.

For those who wish, donations may be made to: . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolence messages may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now