Susan Caroline Jung
Uniontown, PA - Susan Caroline Jung, 78, formerly of Long Valley, NJ passed away in Uniontown, PA on August 19, 2019. Born in Rhode Island, she married her husband Ernest and lived in many locations in the United States before settling in New Jersey, then retiring in Pennsylvania. She began her career as a 4th grade teacher, and later worked in historical preservation, community development, and affordable housing. She was an avid reader, crafter and gardener. Although living with Multiple Sclerosis, she continued an active life, never letting her disabilities slow her down, even continuing gardening from her wheelchair.
Susan is survived by her husband Ernie, sons David and wife Catherine Jung of Michigan and their three children, Eric and wife Susan Benford Jung of New Jersey, and Timothy and wife Kris Jung and their two children of Colorado. She will be missed by all of them and many other family and friends.
A memorial was held at A.D. Ferguson Funeral Home in Uniontown, PA. Donations in memory of Susan may be made the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 25, 2019