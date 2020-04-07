|
|
Susan Elizabeth Austin
Susan Elizabeth Austin (52), passed away March 29, 2020 at home with loved ones.
Susan was born May 27, 1967 in Oyster Bay, Long Island, NY. Her parents, Eleanor Cristine Austin and Ernest Wilfred Austin, Jr. of Boonton, NJ, brought her home seven weeks after.
She graduated from Boonton High School in 1985. By continuing her education she graduated from the Katherine Gibbs School with an Associate's degree in applied science on June 15, 1987. There she learned professional secretarial skills which led to several job opportunities.
Susan loved her family, as well as her pets and all animals. She enjoyed vacations with family to the Jersey shore, decorating for every holiday with her daughter and son, and, like many Boontonites, enjoyed attending the annual Boonton Fireman's Fair to see old friends and family.
Susan was a loving mother who gave the world to her children, always gave help to those in need-including animals, a fighter of all life's trials and tribulations, and had a passionate spirit with a genuine heart. She made anyone she came into contact with laugh with her witty sense of humor. Never at a loss for words, she made friends easily. Often, she would turn strangers into friends with stories, humor, and motherly nature.
Susan is survived by her daughter, Samantha Eleanor Kerlin; son, Kyle Ernest Kerlin; and brother, Ernest Wilfred Austin, III.
Services will be held in Boonton, NJ at a later date.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020