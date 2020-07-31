Susan Gale Bonitz



Genoa, Italy - Susan Gale Bonitz died unexpectedly on July 24, 2020 at the age of 66 while living in Genoa, Italy.



Susan is survived by her husband, Daniel Lundell, her brother Barry Bonitz and his wife Kelly, cousins Shirley Varcadipane, Glen Reinhardt and David Reinhardt, and 5 nieces and nephews, Rachel, Emily, Erik, Lauren and Erich and brother-in-laws Randy Lundell and Steve Lundell. She is predeceased by her parents, Harry and Helen Bonitz.



Susan was born April 16, 1954 in Dover, New Jersey and grew up in Mine Hill, New Jersey. She graduated from the Douglass College/Rutgers University with a B.S in biology in 1976 and obtained her PhD from Columbia University in 1982. She worked at many diverse scientific positions including Genentech, Exxon, Cold Spring Harbor, Schering Plough, and Current Protocols in Molecular Biology and as a scientific entrepreneur at Coordinated Program Development, which she founded. She married Dan on May 18, 1985. She lived in Flemington New Jersey for most of her working life, but her and Dan fell in love with Italy, and eventually bought a residence in Genoa, where she and Dan spent an increasing amount of time after both retired.



Susan loved to grow plants from an early age, which sparked her interest in biology. She and Dan enjoyed traveling, mostly to Italy, but also to other places in Europe and the US. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.



A funeral service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.









