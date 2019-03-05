Services
Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
150 Landing Rd.
Landing, NJ 07850
(973) 398-3000
Susan (Nee: Gibson) Linnartz

Susan (Nee: Gibson) Linnartz Obituary
Susan (nee: Gibson) Linnartz

Hopatcong - Susan (nee: Gibson) Linnartz of Hopatcong passed away Sunday March 3, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center, Morristown.

Today would have been her 81st birthday.

Born in Lackawanna PA, she lived in Passaic prior to moving to Hopatcong 45 years ago.

Prior to her retirement, Susan was a Licensed Practical Nurse with Dover General Hospital in Dover. She enjoyed trips to the casino, cruises with friends, dining out, dancing, reading and chocolate at midnight.

Beloved wife of the late Ronald (1972). Devoted mother of Ron Linnartz and his wife Evelyn and Debra Dillon and her husband Kevin. Grandmother of Paul and Nicole Linnartz, the loves of her life.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Susan's Life Celebration on Thursday March 7 from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing.

A Prayer Service will begin 10:30AM on Friday March 8 in the funeral home followed by burial in Cresthaven Memorial Park in Clifton.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in her memory may be made to ().

For further information and to share a fond memory please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 5, 2019
