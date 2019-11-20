|
Susan Lynn Doszkewycz Rolph
Cedar Knolls - Susan Lynn Doszkewycz Rolph, of Cedar Knolls, passed away on November 19th, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center, surrounded by her family. She was 60 years old.
The story of Susan's life began even before her own arrival. Her parents, Lillian (Capp) and Iwan Doszkewycz, along with her siblings, Sonia & Nick, arrived to the United States on the Queen Mary from England, in 1956. Susan was born on February 3rd, 1959, becoming the first family member born in America. Her life would be influenced by the invisible thread of connection to her culture and family in both England & Ukraine. From the beginning, she stood out with her bright blue eyes, blond curls, and quiet sweetness.
The family left their first house in Irvington to build their own home in Cedar Knolls when Sue was 7 years old. This would be the home she remained in, eventually caring for her own parents there and raising her own children.
Sue graduated from Whippany Park High School in 1977 and was working at The Daily Record in Morristown, when she met the love of her life, Bob Rolph, who was doing construction on the building at the time. Love at first sight became a tightly bonded friendship; a relationship admired by all. Married on July 12th, 1980; they then set off for adventure in the mountains of Gold Hill, Colorado. Eventually, the ties of family brought them home to New Jersey, but the memories of that time and place also shaped their future and sense of wanderlust.
Back in Cedar Knolls, Sue & Bob raised three children; Jaclyn, Sara, and John, while also running their own construction company. Loved by many in their community, they built a lifetime of memories with great friends. They spent most weekends traveling or camping in Harmony Ridge Campground in Branchville. Camping is how they made some of their most beloved friends, who formed a family that has been there for all of life's joys and sorrows. Her beloved son in law, Michael Hieber, joined the family in 2013 and in December 2015, Susan received her greatest gift, her granddaughter, Ireland Jade.
Susan's bravery, kindness, humor, and strong spirit are so lovingly remembered by all.
Friends and family are welcome to join in celebrating her life at Bradley- Braviak Funeral Home, 49 Whippany Road in Whippany, NJ, on Friday November 22nd between 5-8pm, and Saturday, November 23rd, between 9-11am, with a Service lead by Pastor Errol Stoddart at 10:30am. Lunch to follow at H20cean - 41 Ridgedale Avenue in Cedar Knolls.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019