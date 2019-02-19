|
Susan Lynn Franke
Hopatcong - Age 67 - born October 2, 1951, died February 17, 2019 in Hackettstown Hospital after a brief illness.
Resident of Hopatcong, NJ; previously Boonton, NJ.
Sue was an avid traveler who loved visiting new places with family and friends. Her last trip abroad was in 2009 to Germany to see her father's birthplace and meet distant cousins who are now friends because of that trip. She looked forward to travelling after her retirement. Sue was employed as an Executive Assistant with the law firm Lowenstein Sandler LLP in Roseland, NJ for almost 30 years. She was scheduled to retire at the end of February. She loved her pets, cooking, baking, sewing, painting, photographing her travels, gardening, country music and she played the flute in the high school orchestra and many years after. Sue was a proud Boonton High School class of 1970 alumni and received her Associate's degree from County College of Morris. She was also the past president of Jednota, a local Catholic Slovak association chapter.
Predeceased by her parents, Gerhard J. and Mary C. (nee Bolcar), and a nephew. She is survived by four brothers, a sister, and their spouses - Martin (Patricia), Kurt (Judy), Robert (Lei), Richard (Joyce), Carol Rathgeb (William). She was blessed to share love and memories with 15 nieces and nephews and as a great-aunt to an additional baker's dozen. She was a pet-parent to cats Domino, Smudge, Oliver, Abby and her recently deceased dog Heidi, and numerous other beloved pets throughout the years.
Funeral arrangements by Dangler Lewis Carey, 312 West Main Street, Boonton, NJ. Visitation will be Thursday, February 21st from 4-8pm; service on Friday, February 22nd at 10am; burial to follow. She will rest alongside her parents at Greenwood Cemetery in Boonton, NJ.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019