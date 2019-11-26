Services
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
(973) 694-1582
Liturgy
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X R.C. Church
Montville, NJ
View Map
Lincoln Park - Susan Mooney, 76, of Lincoln Park, NJ passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was born in Elizabeth, NJ and has lived in Lincoln Park for the past 20 years. She was a member of New Jersey Deaf Housing. Devoted daughter of the late Alexander and Anne Mooney. Beloved sister of Dr. Jane Cyran and her husband Frank of Montville, NJ. Loving aunt of Felicia Reale and her husband Ernie and their children Kyle and James, Dr. Francis Cyran and his wife Dr. Oryla Cyran and Robert Cyran and his wife Laura and their children Arlo, Wolf and Esme. Funeral Liturgy will be on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Pius X R.C. Church, Montville, NJ at 10 AM. Please meet at the church. Arrangements by Keri Memorial Funeral Home of Lincoln Park, NJ. www.kerimemorial.com
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
