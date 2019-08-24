|
Susan Rockefeller Flanagan
- - Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Susan Rockefeller Flanagan, who passed August 19, 2019. Services will be held on Monday, August 26th at Gallaway & Crane Funeral Home, 101 S. Finley Ave, Basking Ridge. Visitation with family will be from 2:00 - 4:00pm. Funeral service will follow at 3:00pm at the funeral home. For further information, or to leave an online condolence message please visit www.gcfuneralhome.com
Susan was born and raised in Mt. Lakes, NJ, in the Lake Arrowhead community, later residing in Basking Ridge, NJ for 55 years. A graduate of MLHS class of '58, she was the captain of the cheerleading squad. She attended Centenary College where she received an Associates Degree in Merchandising and immediately put it to use at Bamberger's in Morristown. Throughout her life, she had a variety of jobs including working at The Potwalloper, Bardy Farms and NJ Flower & Garden Show. For the past 25 years she worked at The Home Depot in East Hanover, where she loved her job and colleagues that treated her like family. She often said though, her favorite job was being a mom to her three children.
Sue was a wonderful baker, crafter, gardener and home decorator. Her home and gardens are the creative expression of her artistry. She was a generous and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Sue's distinctive laugh and bright smile were her trademark. She was quick with a joke and could always make people laugh, making friends everywhere she went.
She is remembered lovingly by her children Carolyn (Charlie), Tim (Laura), and Katie (Jen); and by her grandchildren Sarah, Mark and Charlie "CJ".
Adored daughter of the late George and Helen Dietz Rockefeller, she is lovingly survived by her sister Claire Martin, her nieces and nephews, and many friends that are like family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , or Morris Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 24, 2019