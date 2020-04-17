|
Susan "Susie" Sabean
Denville - Susan "Susie" Sabean, 73, of Denville, New Jersey, passed away on April 10, 2020, after complications from the coronavirus. Susie was the beloved wife of Maurice "Moe" Sabean, who passed away in 2014. After their marriage on September 14, 1986, Susie and Moe shared a loving relationship for 28 years, including lots of laughter and good times with many close friends. Susie's memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in Susie's name may be made to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, 575 Woodland Avenue, Madison, NJ 07940. (www.sthuberts.org). Please visit www.normandean.com for her complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020