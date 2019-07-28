|
|
Suzanne B. Mantuano
Flanders - Suzanne B. Mantuano, 56, of Flanders, NJ, left this world to be with our Lord on July 16, 2019, after a courageous battle against ovarian cancer. Suzanne is survived by her loving husband John, her Aunt Ethel Williams, siblings Robert (Deborah) Burns, Debra (Peter) Parts, John (Angella) Burns, sister-in-law Vina (Reid) Sterrett, and a host of nieces, nephews, step-children and grandchildren, cousins, and friends. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019, from 2- 3:30 pm with a memorial service immediately following at the Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10 Randolph, NJ 07869. Flowers or donations in memory of Suzanne B. Mantuano to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122 or online at www.ocrahope.org are appreciated. Further details available at the Tuttle website, (www.tuttlefh.com).
Published in Daily Record on July 28, 2019