Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
1962 - 2019
Flanders - Suzanne B. Mantuano, 56, of Flanders, NJ, left this world to be with our Lord on July 16, 2019, after a courageous battle against ovarian cancer. Suzanne is survived by her loving husband John, her Aunt Ethel Williams, siblings Robert (Deborah) Burns, Debra (Peter) Parts, John (Angella) Burns, sister-in-law Vina (Reid) Sterrett, and a host of nieces, nephews, step-children and grandchildren, cousins, and friends. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019, from 2- 3:30 pm with a memorial service immediately following at the Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10 Randolph, NJ 07869. Flowers or donations in memory of Suzanne B. Mantuano to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122 or online at www.ocrahope.org are appreciated. Further details available at the Tuttle website, (www.tuttlefh.com).
Published in Daily Record on July 28, 2019
