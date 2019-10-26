|
|
Suzanne Baret Potter
The family of Suzanne Baret Potter of Oakmont, PA, age 80, is saddened to announce her passing on Friday October 25th from ovarian cancer.
Throughout her life, Suzanne (or Suzi or Sue) was many things to many people:
To her late parents Al and Clara Baret of Ross Township, she was a devoted daughter and, as they aged, devoted caregiver. A few hundred miles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike wasn't nearly enough to keep her from their sides.
To her late sister Sharlene Silberman of Highland Park, she was a supportive sibling, daily phone call partner, and devoted BFF. They both ate slower than anyone else, ever. To her husband Dick, she was a loving wife, best friend, and dog-walking partner, who, among other things, kept his shirts stain-free and diet healthy. It is difficult to overstate these accomplishments.
To her sons Dan and Mike, she was The Best Mom Ever, providing unconditional love, unquestioning support, and infinite (but necessary) admonishments to "drive safely," "be careful," and "not drink too much." They will continue to do their best with two of the three.
To her daughters-in-law Vicki and Kim, she was a willing kitchen volunteer, always-available sitter, and occasional drum corps attendee/victim. In her eyes they were heroes for taking her sons off of her hands.
To her grandchildren Brooklyn and Hudson, she was the definition of a loving grandmother, and their presence never failed to bring a bright smile to her face. To her various dogs, cats, and birds, she was a wonderful mother and caregiver who found great joy in their daily antics. She also composed and regularly performed original songs about each.
To those lucky enough to have encountered her during her 20+ year career at the
Visiting Nurses, Morristown Memorial Rehab, or The Matheny School, she was a gifted Social Worker (MSW 1981) who brought comfort and compassion to those who needed it most.
To countless others, whom she loved dearly, she was a wonderful friend, surrogate mother, successful matchmaker, generous caregiver, fun-loving companion, annual NYE celebrant, Phi Betta Kappa & Phi Kappa Phi member, original Bitcher Sister, reluctant Penn State football fan, and most of all a truly genuine, honest, and selfless human being.
We are all extraordinarily lucky to have had her in our lives.
Please join us in celebrating her life at 11 a.m Saturday November 2nd at Shadyside Presbyterian Church, 5121 Westminster Pl, Pittsburgh. A reception will follow at the home of Dan and Vicki. In addition, a service TBD will follow in Madison, NJ, where she lived for almost 40 years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to, and/or adopting from, The Humane Animal Rescue League of Pittsburgh (https://www.humaneanimalrescue.org/ ). Arrangements by John A. Freyvogel Sons, Inc. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com)
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019