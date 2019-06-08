|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Suzanne E. Sillence Haines
In loving memory of you my sweetheart. It has been two years since you passed away and you live in me with every beat of my heart. Every morning, every day and every night you are with me. You are my eternal love and words can never express how much I miss you. I will love you longer than forever.
As we were in life we will be in death. Death is not the end for us. It is the next step in our journey through eternity together. And we will embrace each other until the end of time.
I will continue to have tears in my heart until I join you in that journey.
I love you.
Your honey,
Benjamin H. Haines Jr.
Published in Daily Record on June 8, 2019