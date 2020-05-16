|
Sylvia Pandiscia
Newton - Sylvia Pandiscia of Newton passed away peacefully joining her beloved husband and son on Friday May 15, 2020. She was 98. Born on August 6, 1921 to the late Michael and the late Adele (Sanzo) Giglio in Bronx New York, she was a seamstress. Sylvia enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and preparing wonderful family meals.
Beloved wife of the late Angelo. Devoted mother of Michael and his wife Deborah and the late Dominick Pandiscia. Dear mother-in-law of Maryann Pandiscia. Cherished grandmother of Christina Grasso (Jack), Dominic Pandiscia, Anne Marie DeForge (Mark), Anthony Pandiscia (Dana) and Edward Pandiscia (Doreen). Loving great grandmother of 13 great grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Out of an abundance of love and due to the restrictions of "social distancing", the family will hold Sylvia's interment privately.
Sylvia will be laid to rest with her husband Angelo in the Stanhope Union Cemetery, Mt. Olive Township. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 7 Ridgedale Avenue, Suite 103, Cedar Knolls , NJ 07927 ).
Arrangements by Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, Landing. For further information and online condolences please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in Daily Record from May 16 to May 17, 2020