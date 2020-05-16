|
|
Terrance Fitzpatrick
Terrance Fitzpatrick, Born November 26, 1941 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Terry fought a valiant battle with mantle cell non-Hodgkins lymphoma for nine years, and passed away on May 15, 2020 at the of 78 with family by his side at his home in the Villages, Florida.
Terry earned his bachelor's degree at Fairleigh Dickinson University and a master's degree in Administration and Supervision at Montclair State University. The majority of his career was spent serving the New Jersey public school system as a teacher and administrator where his greatest joy was to share his knowledge and experiences with co-workers and students. As a resident of south Florida, Terry and his family owned and operated Century 21 Fitzpatrick Realty, Inc. In order to recruit real estate agents, he opened Florida Profession School, and edited real estate text books for Longman Publishers.
He is survived by his wife Judy of 57 years, son Joseph (Lorraine)Fitzpatrick, grandson, Ryan Fitzpatrick, granddaughter Jessica Fitzpatrick, great grandson Reese Fitzpatrick, great granddaughter Kelly Fitzpatrick, sister Mary (Joseph) DiBernard, three nephews, two nieces and their families. Terry was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Margaret, brother William, and sister Catherine.
Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester, New Jersey will be Terry's final resting place, overlooking a town and a home that he loved. Arrangements are entrusted to Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph, New Jersey (www.tuttlefh.com). Arrangements entrusted with Hiers-Baxley Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 352-775-7427. Sentiments may be left online at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Daily Record from May 16 to May 17, 2020