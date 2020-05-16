Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrance Fitzpatrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrance Fitzpatrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terrance Fitzpatrick Obituary
Terrance Fitzpatrick

Terrance Fitzpatrick, Born November 26, 1941 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Terry fought a valiant battle with mantle cell non-Hodgkins lymphoma for nine years, and passed away on May 15, 2020 at the of 78 with family by his side at his home in the Villages, Florida.

Terry earned his bachelor's degree at Fairleigh Dickinson University and a master's degree in Administration and Supervision at Montclair State University. The majority of his career was spent serving the New Jersey public school system as a teacher and administrator where his greatest joy was to share his knowledge and experiences with co-workers and students. As a resident of south Florida, Terry and his family owned and operated Century 21 Fitzpatrick Realty, Inc. In order to recruit real estate agents, he opened Florida Profession School, and edited real estate text books for Longman Publishers.

He is survived by his wife Judy of 57 years, son Joseph (Lorraine)Fitzpatrick, grandson, Ryan Fitzpatrick, granddaughter Jessica Fitzpatrick, great grandson Reese Fitzpatrick, great granddaughter Kelly Fitzpatrick, sister Mary (Joseph) DiBernard, three nephews, two nieces and their families. Terry was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Margaret, brother William, and sister Catherine.

Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester, New Jersey will be Terry's final resting place, overlooking a town and a home that he loved. Arrangements are entrusted to Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph, New Jersey (www.tuttlefh.com). Arrangements entrusted with Hiers-Baxley Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 352-775-7427. Sentiments may be left online at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Daily Record from May 16 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terrance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -