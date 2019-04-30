|
Terrance (Terry) M. Holleran
Jensen Beach, FL - Terrance (Terry) "Pop Pop" M. Holleran, 79, of Jensen Beach, FL & Mt. Arlington, NJ passed away on Tuesday, April 23 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Carbondale, PA, Terry was the son of the late Leo and Elizabeth "Pearl" (Meisler) Holleran. He served four years with the United States Army as a proud member of the 82nd Airborne, 503rd Battalion and was Honorably Discharged. He always had a salute or handshake for anyone who served in the military. He also served for ten years as a Hanover Township, NJ Police Officer before a successful career at the United Parcel Service as a Division Manager in Northern New Jersey.
He was a loving husband to Marie (Clark) Holleran for 56 years and he was the proud father of Terry Holleran, of Lake Hopatcong, NJ; Tracey Vispoli and husband John, of Chester, NJ; Sean Holleran of Boston, MA; and Brian Holleran, of Morris Plains, NJ. He was also the beloved "Pop Pop" of Farrell, Nicole, Terrance, Jack, Ryan, Sophia, and Sienna. Terry was preceded in death by his siblings Nan, Alice, James, Thomas, and Michael and is survived by his sister, Ellen.
Terry resided in Cedar Knolls, NJ for over 30 years before retiring to Mt. Arlington, NJ & Jensen Beach, FL in 1999. He and Marie traveled the world, visiting over 40 countries, but he could always be found walking and jogging the streets of Mt. Arlington and Jensen Beach or teeing off down the fairway on courses from New Jersey to Florida. Many people describe Terry as larger than life; when you met him, you gained a lifelong friend or a second father. He was always at the center of conversation in any room. His spirit and energy were infectious and he always found a way to impart wisdom or levity.
He taught his children the value of love through his marriage to Marie; the value of sacrifice by sharing stories of how his father always saved his banana from lunch for him as his youngest child; the value of generosity by the way he contributed to those in need; the value of loyalty by remaining a fan of the New York Yankees through good times and bad; the value of humor because he could find the fun in anything he did; and the importance of a strong family through countless trips, events, dinners, and ensuring that he was always there for his children.
Visitation will be held at The Par Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany, NJ on Friday, May 3 from 4-8 pm.
Funeral Services will be at Notre Dame of Mount Carmel Church, 75 Ridgedale Avenue, Cedar Knolls, NJ on Saturday, May 4 at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation (Tunnel2towers.org) which honors the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. The foundation also honors our military and first responders who continue to make the supreme sacrifice of life and limb for our country.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 30, 2019