Terry Blanchard
Denville - Terry Lee Blanchard, longtime Denville resident, passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He shared 76 years of love with his family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, July 15th at 4 o'clock in the afternoon at the New Hope Community Church, 52 Cooper Road, Denville. Friends and relatives may visit on Sunday, July 14th from 2-4 & 6-8 at the Norman Dean Home For Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. For complete obituary, please go to www.normandean.com.
Published in Daily Record on July 12, 2019