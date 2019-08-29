Services
J.L. Apter Memorial Chapels-Dover
1 Baker Avenue
Dover, NJ 07801
(973)366-1700
Thelma "Toby" Axelrad

Lake Hopatcong - Thelma "Toby" Axelrad, 84, of Lake Hopatcong, passed away August 25th. Services were held at Cedar Park Cemetery on August 27th. Thelma was an avid mah jong player and one of the earliest members of Temple Shalom in Succasunna. At Temple Shalom, she played a key role for many years in the Sisterhood. For many years, she assisted her late husband Sheldon "Alan" run their pharmacy, Pink's Pharmacy, in Dover. Survivors include daughters Caryn (Peter) Shapiro of Lake Hopatcong, Lois (the late David) Ensel of Flanders and Ilene (Richard) Bottelli of Tenafly, as well as grandchildren Hannah and Scott Ensel and Adam and Benjamin Shapiro. For further information, please call J.L. Apter Memorial Chapels of Dover at (973) 366-1700.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 29, 2019
