Thelma E. Vandermark
East Orange - Thelma was born in 1922 in East Orange, NJ. She is the youngest of 5 sisters named Margaret, Gertrude, Irene and Gladys (now deceased) she was happily married to Robert Vandermark from April 6, 1941 until his sudden death on December 27, 1971. He was the love of her life, and she never dated or remarried since his death.
She is the loving and devoted mother of pat and bob (now deceased) and Bette and Gary. She has 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She lived in Livingston, NJ and worked for Earnst Gage Co. As a Manager until she retired at the age of 80. She then moved to Hopatcong, NJ to reside with her daughter Bette and her son-in-law Roy for the next 13 years. Her family always came first, but she did enjoy bowling, knitting & bridge in her spare time. But her specialty is card games. She was, and still is, a card shark! She still beats both her daughter and her son in their weekly card games. Even though she is now deaf, she still enjoys meeting new friends at Spring Hill and Boonton Care. She was a wonderful, caring mother and grandmother, always putting her children first. She will be missed by all but will finally be reunited with her one true love, her husband, Bob .
Thelma's Life Celebration will include visiting on Friday September 20 from 7-8 pm at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. Funeral services will begin Saturday September 21 at 9:00 am and a brief prayer being offered at 9:30 am at the funeral home. Thelma will be laid to rest at Restland Memorial Park in East Hanover. For memorial donations, please consider Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org. For further information and to share a fond memory, please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 18, 2019