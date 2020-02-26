|
|
Thelma G. Merchant Cobb Hoffman
Mrs. Thelma G. Merchant Cobb Hoffman, a former resident of Morristown, NJ passed February 22, 2020, in Union City, Georgia.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the McKenzie's Funeral Home Chapel, Tuskegee, AL. Interment will follow in the Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, McKenzie's Funeral Home Staff, directing. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2:00 - 6:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hoffman will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the McKenzie's Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made in the name of Thelma Hoffman to:
Bethel A.M.E Church 59 Spring Street Morristown, NJ 07960
and/or
New Life A.M.E. Zion Church 3300 Roosevelt Highway College Park, Georgia 30349
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020