Thelma L. (Scheer) Mooney
Thelma L. (Scheer) Mooney, affectionately known to some as Aunt Pork passed away peacefully January 2, 2020, just shy of her centennial birthday at the age of 99.
Born and raised in Ledgewood, NJ where she spent her entire life, Thelma lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker, and her love for animals. She loved to cook and bake, especially her renowned chocolate cakes with the cooked icing. She worked part time thru the years, cleaning houses and as a crossing guard.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Thomas Mooney in 1994. She was also predeceased by her granddaughter Caitlin six years ago.
Thelma is survived by her loving daughters Patricia and her husband Brian Trava and Beth and her husband Jeremy Zink, as well as her grandchildren Alexandra, Riley, Ryan and Christopher.
Visitation will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020, from 10:00AM - 12:00PM followed by a funeral service at 12 Noon at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Ave Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandea.com. Interment will follow at the Presbyterian Cemetery in Succasunna, NJ.
Memorial donations can be made in her memory to the by way of inmemof.org.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020