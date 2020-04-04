|
Thelma Wilkinson
Mt. Olive - Thelma Wilkinson of Mt. Olive, NJ passed away unexpectedly at home on April 1, 2020 she was 85.
She was born on 12/1/1935 to the late William and Binney Moose in Johnstown, PA. She had lived in Randolph NJ before moving to Mt. Olive many years ago.
She was a member of the Mt. Olive Senior Center and enjoyed going on trips and doing activities with her friends there.
She is predeceased by her husband Joshua Wilkinson. Sisters Lola Rorabaugh, Mabel Partain and Helen Russell, and two Grandchildren Sara Wilkinson and Sean Kelly.
She is survived by her three sons, Scott Wilkinson of Kunkeltown PA, Dennis Wilkinson of Colorado Springs, CO and Paul Wilkinson of Piscataway, NJ. A daughter Jill Kelly of Kenvil, NJ. A sister, Betty Moose of Johnstown, PA. 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, also many nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 virus a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Morgan Funeral home in Netcong, NJ
In lieu of flowers a donation to any charity can be made in her name.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020