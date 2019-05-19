|
|
Theodore "Ted" Joseph Wlodkowski, Sr.
Boonton - Theodore "Ted" Joseph Wlodkowski, Sr., 68, of Boonton, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019, after a brief illness.
Ted was born in Staten Island, NY to Joseph and Stella Wlodkowski. Ted received his BS in Biology from Manhattan College and his MS in Medical Microbiology from Cornell University Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.
He married Elaine J. (nee Fresolone), on October 8, 1983 and resided in Belleville, NJ together, before moving to Boonton 30 years ago, where they raised their two sons.
Throughout his career, Ted worked as a Project Manager at leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies where he was responsible for extensive clinical research and new drug development clinical trials.
An avid reader, Ted was always researching and "consuming knowledge" on topics ranging from technology and photography to cooking and dog training. But most of all, Ted enjoyed spending time with his family, who he loved beyond words.
Ted is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine; two devoted sons, Theodore "Teddy" Jr. and Eric; dear brother-in-law, George Fresolone; loving nieces, Anita Fresolone-Komoda and Andrea Fresolone-Fasciano; and an extended family of many who will miss him greatly.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, May 21st from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, 107 Essex Avenue, Boonton, NJ 07005. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, May 22nd at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church, 910 Birch Street in Boonton. The interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ. To share a condolence or a memory, please visit codeymackeyfh.com.
Published in Daily Record on May 19, 2019