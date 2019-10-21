Services
Doyle Funeral Home
106 Maple Ave.
Morristown, NJ 07960
Newton - Theodore J. Prentiss died at home on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was 77. Born in Morristown, he lived in Newton for 15 years. He was a graduate of Morristown High School. Ted worked as a lineman for JCP&L for 42 years, retiring in 2000. He is survived by his wife, Carla (Walling) Prentiss; son Ted Jr. and wife Kathy and daughter Leslie Buchanan and husband Bryan. He is also survived by two grandsons, Robert and Henry, brother George Doering and sister Delores Van Winkle. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday at 11:00AM at Evergreen Cemetery, Morristown. Arrangements made by the Doyle Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
