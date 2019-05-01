|
|
Theresa (nee-Rozansky) LaMantia
Parsippany - Theresa (nee-Rozansky) LaMantia passed away Tuesday April 30, 2019 at her home. She was 87.
Survivors include her husband; three daughters; one sister; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to the Parkinson Alliance P.O. Box 308 Kingston, NJ 08528. Arrangements are under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany (973) 887-3235 or visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record on May 1, 2019