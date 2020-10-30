1/
Theresa R. Bartell
Theresa R. Bartell

Rockaway - Theresa R. (nee-Batwinas) Bartell passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was 79.

She was born in Brooklyn, NY and grew up in Cedar Knolls, NJ. Theresa lived in Parsippany for many years before moving to Rockaway Twp. 10 months ago.

She was a dedicated homemaker, loving mother, grandmother and friend; Theresa was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for Parsippany American Legion Post 249 and the Parsippany Elks Lodge No. 2078 as well as a member of the Lake Hiawatha Seniors Club.

Theresa is pre-deceased by her loving companion, Paul Remick (12/1/2019)

Survivors include her son, Eugene "Gene" Bartell & his wife, Jennifer; her daughters: Elizabeth "Liz" Brady & Karen Wiesner & her husband Chris; she is also survived by her cherished grandchildren: Alison Brady, Nicholas & Alexandra Bartell.

Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Memorial Gathering on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com. Cremation: Private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center. 575 Woodland Ave. Madison, NJ 07940 or visit www.sthuberts.org.




Published in Daily Record from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
