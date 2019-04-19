|
|
Thoma McKimm
Randolph - Thomas McKimm 76 passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Morristown Memorial Hospital. He was born in Staten Island, N.Y. and has been a resident of Randolph since 1975. Thomas was a Mechanical Engineer for Picatinny Arsenal and retired in 2009 after 40 years.
He was a member of the Wheel and Dash Car Club and he was also a Saab enthusiast and he attended Saab conventions around the U.S. Thomas is survived by his wife Bonnie of 43 years, his three children Denise Kell of Georgia, Heather McKimm of Randolph and Thomas S. of Randolph, his beloved nephew Larry Whalen of V.A., his sister Barbara Whalen of F.L., his 4 grandchildren Alexander, Victoria, Claudia and Joseph. He is predeceased by a grandson Gerard and a son Robert.
Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com) the funeral service will also be held there 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
Donations may be made in his memory to the Humane Society: https://www.ahscares.org
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 19, 2019