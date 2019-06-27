|
Thomas A. Kenney
Belgrade, ME - Thomas A. Kenney, age 62, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019, in Belgrade, Maine after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born in Morristown, NJ and resided in Morristown until 1980 when he relocated to Belgrade, ME and lived there until his passing.
Thomas graduated from Morristown High School in 1975. He was a carpenter, member of Carpenter's Union Local 620 of Madison, NJ and was a self-employed carpenter/builder for over 30 years in Maine.
He was a former member of the Belgrade Lions Club and the Belgrade Lakes Fire Department. After moving to Maine, he became an avid sportsman.
Thomas is survived by his devoted children: Patricia Kenney of Providence, RI, and Ryan Kenney and his partner Kayla Casey of Belgrade, ME; and his cherished grandson Liam Kenney; as well as his former wife, Catherine Kenney of Belgrade, ME; his loving siblings: Daniel Kenney and his wife Mira of Lumberton, NC, Patrick Kenney and his wife Marcee of Schooleys Mtn, NJ, Theresa Bramhall and her husband Brian of Diamond Pt., NY, Mary Frances of Randolph, NJ and brother-in-law Vincent Murphy of Marco Island, FL; 12 nieces and nephews, and ever-supportive friend Kerry Oliver.
Thomas was predeceased by his father and mother, Francis D. and Patricia M. (Lynch) Kenney, and his sister Bridget Murphy.
A private burial for Thomas will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to Belgrade Fire & Rescue Association, P O Box 404, Belgrade, ME 04917.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, photos, and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.
Published in Daily Record on June 27, 2019