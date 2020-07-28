Thomas A. Licciardi, Sr.



Boonton Twp. - Thomas A. Licciardi, Sr., 86, passed away on July 26, at his summer cottage in Chatham, Mass., surrounded by his loving wife of 61 years, Paula, and their seven children, Frederick (Giuseppina), Thomas, Jr. (Tonia), Pia (Mark), Christopher (Carina), Marc (Joanna), Gregory (Kristen) and Kevin (Jessica).



Thomas was born in Garfield, NJ, on December 16, 1933, the youngest child of Gaitano and Mildred Licciardi. He graduated from Garfield High School and Seton Hall University, before embarking on an illustrious career in real estate and construction. He founded and owned Town & Country Real Estate, in Denville, NJ. One of Thomas's crowning achievements was the prize-winning conversion of the Community Methodist Church of Denville into condominiums in 1986 with his partner and dear friend Paul Mannherz. He later was a successful agent for Weichert, Bergdorff, Remax, and most recently the Mountain Lakes office of Coldwell Banker. Thomas served as an active member of the Rotary Club of Denville and the Chamber of Commerce of Boonton, where he inspired the construction of the Grace Lord Park Gazebo.



Thomas was an instant friend to all those who met him. His smile was magnetic and his laugh contagious. Known for his compassion, empathy and integrity, his guidance was often sought by family and friends alike. A true renaissance man, he enjoyed painting and playing the saxophone and clarinet.



Thomas was inseparable from his wife, Paula, whom he adored. At a young age, he swept her off her feet and never put her down. They danced, dined, traveled and read together.



In addition to his wife and children, Thomas was the proud Nonno, Pa and Pizza Pa to 25 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.









