Thomas Alan Wolf



1/1/65 - 5/10/20



Thomas Alan Wolf, beloved son, father, brother, and uncle, passed away suddenly at age 55 on May 10 at his home in Ledgewood, NJ from natural causes. Tom was a kind and caring, wonderful man who brightened our days and brought so much joy to our lives.



Tom grew up in Morristown, NJ, attended high school at The Pennington School and then New Hampshire College, graduating with a Culinary Arts Major. Tom joined the Hanover Marriott as a Charter Associate when it first opened. This July would have been his 34th anniversary as a Chef with Marriott; Tom was fortunate to earn his living doing what he loved among his many friends at the Marriott.



Some of our fondest memories with Tom include fishing excursions at Nantucket, the Jersey Shore, and Florida. He loved to fish. Above all, Tom was a family man who valued sharing time and good food with family and friends.



Tom will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his beloved son Patrik A. Wolf, a recent graduate of SUNY Oswego University; by his mother, Judith Keenan Sandelands; his brother Robert (Greg) Wolf, his wife Lorraine and children Corrin and Collin; Tom's sister Wendy Wolf and daughters Catrina and Teddy; Tom's father, Walter L. Wolf, preceded him in death in 2008 after a long illness. Tom was an amazing, devoted caretaker for his father.



It is hard to think of life without Tom's cheerful presence with his big smile and hearty laugh. The treasured times we shared with him will forever live in our memories and our hearts.



A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to the Community Soup Kitchen & Outreach Center in Morristown, New Jersey, 36 South Street, Morristown, NJ 07960.









