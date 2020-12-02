Thomas Angus Falconer, Sr.
Thomas Angus Falconer, Sr., 81, known as Angus, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital in Dover, NJ. Angus was born April 13, 1939 in Rivervale, N.J. to the late Thomas J. Falconer and Helen (MacDonald) Falconer. He grew up in Bergen County and lived in Byram, N.J. before moving to Morris County where he has resided for over 40 years. Angus was a successful Real Estate Broker where he managed and mentored 100's of Agents. Angus was Broker/Owner and president of two Real Estate Offices, RE/MAX Renown Realty in Randolph and in Chester. Through his many successful years as a well-respected Broker/Owner, Angus created many long-lasting relationships.
Angus is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Lorraine M. (VanGlahn) Falconer; loving sister Elizabeth Falconer, three devoted children, Thomas Falconer, Jr., Maureen Falconer-Taylor and husband Tracey Taylor, Dawn Stewart, 8 cherished grandchildren; 12 adoring great-grandchildren; life-long best friend Frank Luyando, and many other loving family members and friends.
Angus's Life Celebration and Service was held privately by his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131
For online condolences please visit LeberFuneralHome.com