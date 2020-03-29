Services
Thomas B. Carney Obituary
Thomas B. Carney

Roxbury Twp. - Mr. Thomas B Carney, 80, died on March 27, 2020 at his home in Landing. He was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY and moved to Landing many years ago. He served in the U S Navy during the Viet Nam War on several Naval Ships and Submarines, and became a member of the Sub Vets Association. He was a retired computer programmer at Telecordia Technologies in Piscataway. He was also a member of St. Therese R C Church in Succasunna, the church choir and was a member of their Knights of Columbus.

He was predeceased by his wife Sandra (Gallagher) Carney, of 44 years, in 2018. He is survived by his 3 children; David (and Lori) Carney of Hackettstown, Sandra (and Jason ) Rodriquez of Hopatcong, and Andrew Carney of Fernandina Beach, FL, granddaughter Olivia Marie Carney of Hackettstown, and sister Mary Julia Carney of Brooklyn.

Arrangements are by the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com). A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at St. Therese R C Church. He will be buried at the North Jersey Veterans Cemetery in Sparta, with Naval Military Honors.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
