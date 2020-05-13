|
|
Thomas Blake Fletcher
Thomas Blake Fletcher, 62, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 in the loving arms of his partner, Debbi Kirwan, at their Parsippany residence. Tom was born in Syracuse, New York on May 4, 1958, but was a proud resident of Florham Park, New Jersey for most of his life. It was here that he was raised in the quintessential suburbia of Kenneth Court by his fun loving parents, Robert and Marty Fletcher (predeceased). Tom was a typical Irishman who enjoyed a good story, good cocktail, and good company. To love Tom was to understand, although he did not wear his heart on his sleeve, he was someone who cared and felt deeply. He adored his children, Lauren (Billy) Crispino of Rockaway, Ryan (fiance, Callie) Fletcher of Denver, Amanda Fletcher, and Abby Fletcher, both of East Hanover. His greatest delight was being with his granddaughters, Avery and Sophia Crispino. Family was something he cherished, and he particularly enjoyed spending time with his older brothers, Steve (Patti) Fletcher and Bob (Cyndi) Fletcher and his nieces and nephews, Caitlin Fletcher, Teigan McCoach, Steve Fletcher, Bevin Fletcher, Brendan Fletcher, and Emily Fletcher. Tom's life will be celebrated by friends and family at another point in time. Donations made in lieu of flowers will be used to honor Tom with a memorial bench.
Published in Daily Record from May 13 to May 14, 2020