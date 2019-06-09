|
Thomas Cashion Jordan
Morristown - Tom, 80, passed away on April 2, 2019, after an extended illness. He was born in Chicago IL and graduated from Evanston High School. He received his BS from Notre Dame University and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University. He served honorably with the U.S. Army in the reserves.
Tom had a successful 34-year career as Business Planning Director with AT&T/Lucent Technologies. In retirement, he served as Board President of the Woodside Community Homeowners Association for eight years. Tom was an avid runner, a dedicated fan of Notre Dame football, loved wine especially red wine, had a quick wit and was a patron of many off-Broadway New York theatre companies.
Tom was a member of the Church of the Assumption in Morristown NJ. He is survived by his spouse of 45 years, Donna Korkes, his brother Jerry Jordan (Judy) of Kaneohi Hawaii, 2 nieces, 1 nephew, and 7 great nieces & nephews.
Tom was loved and will be missed by the Jordan family and Donna's extended family. Services are scheduled for June 15 at11:00 am at The Church of the Assumption, 91 Maple Ave, Morristown NJ. A reception will follow. Tom will be laid to rest June 18 in his family plot at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines IL.
Donations are appreciated to and the Nature Conservancy.
Published in Daily Record on June 9, 2019