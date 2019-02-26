|
Thomas Cooper Young Jr.
- - Thomas Cooper Young, Jr. passed away peacefully with his family at his side on February 21, 2019. He was 88 years old.
Born in Ventnor City, NJ, Thomas remained in that area until enlisting in the United States Army, and then moving to Mendham, NJ, in 1950. He attended Rutgers University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science, before eventually becoming the Supervisor of Public Affairs for the New York/New Jersey Port Authority.
Thomas was a very active parishioner of Hilltop Presbyterian Church in Mendham. He loved his time spent as a Boy Scout Scoutmaster and served the youth of the area for years as well. Thomas retired in 1986 to allow he and Sally to travel with Elder hostel. He loved going on river cruises throughout Europe. Spending time in England, Scotland and France allowed him to trace his Scottish roots.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sally (nee Johnson) Young, his son Jonathan (Jann) Young of Newton, his daughter Pamela (Brian) Brodhead of Long Valley, sisters Audrey Roller of Gillette and Catherine Young of California, as well as five grandchildren, Jason Young, Katelyn Vanhise, Jeremy Tabatchnick, Melissa Tabatchnick and Daniel Brodhead, five great grandchildren and his good buddy, Scrappy. He was predeceased by his daughter Deborah Tabatchnick in 2011. He will be missed dearly by all.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2nd , from 1-6 PM at the Bailey Funeral Home, 8 Hilltop Rd, Mendham, NJ 07945, www.baileyfuneral.com. A burial and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas's name can be made to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center www.sthuberts.org.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 26, 2019