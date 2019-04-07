Services
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
(973) 584-7264
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
Thomas E. Struble Obituary
Thomas E. Struble

Roxbury Township - Mr. Thomas E. Struble, 65, died on April 4, 2019 at his home in Kenvil, NJ. He was born in Dover and was a life-long resident of Kenvil, NJ.



He attended Roxbury High School and later worked at Picatinny Arsenal as a Contract Management Support Officer for 30 years, retiring in July 2016. During his career he received many awards for outstanding performance of his assigned duties. He was truly a great guy who will forever be remembered for his kindness, his unique sense of humor, his honesty, his vast array of knowledge, and his great work ethic. He was also a very generous person who selflessly contributed to many charities, and gave generous gifts to family and friends over the years.



He was the son of the late Clarence and Anna (Cook) Struble and is survived by his loving sister Susan A Struble of Jefferson Township, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Family and friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com) on Tuesday, April 9, from 4:00-7:00 pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday April 10, at 10:00 am, at the Funeral Home followed by the interment at the Restland Memorial Park Cemetery in East Hanover. In lieu of flowers, you may send a donation to the in Tom's memory at . If you prefer to mail a donation, forms will be available at funeral home.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 7, 2019
