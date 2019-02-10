|
|
Thomas Edmund DeMott, Jr.
Phoenix, AZ - Thomas Edmund DeMott, Jr., age 29 passed away on January 25, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. Thomas was born on January 1, 1990 in Dover, New Jersey to Thomas Edmund DeMott, Sr. and Thalia Dorothy Vogel. With Thomas' passing we remind others that his life is one to be celebrated. Although, we will miss him every day, especially his winning smile, he will forever remain in our hearts.
Those left to cherish his loving memory include his parents, Thomas and Thalia DeMott; his brother, Jordan DeMott, and a host of family and friends.
In lieu of flowers please give donations to family. His friends have set up a Go Fund Me page under Thomas' name to help with the Funeral expenses.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 10, 2019