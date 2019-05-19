Services
Doyle Funeral Home
106 Maple Ave.
Morristown, NJ 07960
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Doyle Funeral Home
106 Maple Ave.
Morristown, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
Morristown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas France
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Edward France

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Edward France Obituary
Thomas Edward France

Morristownship - Thomas Edward France, 83 of Morristownship passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born in Morristown, NJ. Thomas graduated from Morristown High School in 1953. He attended Fairleigh Dickinson University and Rutgers University. Thomas retired from Howmet Corporation as a Safety and Environmental Manager in 1997 after 48 years. He married his high school sweetheart Ann (Murphy) in 1955.Together they raised their three girls in Morris Township. Thomas was a dedicated Fire Fighter at the Fairchild Fire Company since age 21, holding many offices including Battalion Chief. He was also active in the Firemen's Exempt Association.

He is survived by his loving wife Ann, his daughters Mary Ann Ruppell (John), Helen France and Ann Marie Forte (Michael), his most precious grandchildren Katie Williver(Brian), Kevin Ruppell (Tara), Anthony Forte, Teresa Forte, his great grandsons Luke and Maxwell Williver and also his little Lulabelle.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret's Church, Morristown on Wednesday at 10:00AM. Hours of visitation at the Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Ave., Morristown on Tuesday from 4-8PM.
Published in Daily Record on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now