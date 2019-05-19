|
Thomas Edward France
Morristownship - Thomas Edward France, 83 of Morristownship passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born in Morristown, NJ. Thomas graduated from Morristown High School in 1953. He attended Fairleigh Dickinson University and Rutgers University. Thomas retired from Howmet Corporation as a Safety and Environmental Manager in 1997 after 48 years. He married his high school sweetheart Ann (Murphy) in 1955.Together they raised their three girls in Morris Township. Thomas was a dedicated Fire Fighter at the Fairchild Fire Company since age 21, holding many offices including Battalion Chief. He was also active in the Firemen's Exempt Association.
He is survived by his loving wife Ann, his daughters Mary Ann Ruppell (John), Helen France and Ann Marie Forte (Michael), his most precious grandchildren Katie Williver(Brian), Kevin Ruppell (Tara), Anthony Forte, Teresa Forte, his great grandsons Luke and Maxwell Williver and also his little Lulabelle.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret's Church, Morristown on Wednesday at 10:00AM. Hours of visitation at the Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Ave., Morristown on Tuesday from 4-8PM.
Published in Daily Record on May 19, 2019