Thomas Eugene White, Jr.
Dover, DE - Thomas Eugene White, Jr. passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 in Dover, Delaware surrounded by his family following a long illness. He was 58.
Thomas was born April 14, 1961 in Stoneham, Massachusetts to Thomas Eugene White, Sr. and Rose A. White.
In addition to his beloved wife of 32 years, Jane L'Hommedieu White, Mr. White is survived by his son Zachary and his wife Emily, his daughter Lindsey and her fiancé Matt Beightol, and his youngest son Corbin.
A memorial service celebrating Tom's life will be held at the Church of the Holy Innocents, 681 Prospect Ave., West Orange, NJ 07052 on Saturday, September 14th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to: Melanoma Research Alliance, 730 15th Street, NW Washington, DC 20005; (202) 336-8935. https://curemelanoma.secure.nonprofitsoapbox.com/donate
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 8, 2019