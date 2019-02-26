|
|
Thomas G. Koroly
Rockaway Twp. - Thomas G. Koroly passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was 53 years of age.
Tom was born in Denville and lived most of his life in the Mt. Hope section of Rockaway Township.
Mr. Koroly worked for a large insurance company in the IT department.
He attended SS. Peter & Paul Church in Rockaway.
Predeceased by his parents: Michael Koroly and Vivian (nee Curtis) and his brother Michael.
Survived by his two Brothers: John and wife Terry of Mt. Hope, Rich and wife Millie of PA. God Daughter and Niece; Krystle. Nephews Nick, Ryan, Christopher & Michael Koroly. Also survived by his Grand Nieces: Kristen & Kyla.
Visitation will be held 5-8pm on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral service will be held 7:30pm during the visitation. Interment will be private. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 26, 2019