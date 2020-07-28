Thomas Haltigan
Rockaway - Thomas A. Haltigan, 79, of Rockaway, NJ passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Visitation will be held at Norman Dean Home for Services, Denville, NJ on Thursday, July 30th from 4:00-8:00 pm. Rev. Monsignor John Hart will celebrate Tom's life with a Mass at St. Cecilia's Church, Rockaway, NJ on Friday morning, July 31st at 9:00 am. Tom's final resting place will be at St. Cecilia's Cemetery. A memorial page honoring Tom can be found at https://normandean.com/tribute/details/10442/Thomas-Haltigan/condolences.html#content-start
Tom's memory will forever be cherished by his wife of ten years, Joan Landry-Haltigan; his children with his pre-deceased wife, Dolores Haltigan - Elizabeth McCormack (Chris), Thomas (Alice), Gregory (Vanessa) and Bryan (Judy); his grandchildren: Kristen Eannetta (Joseph), Christopher McCormack, TJ Haltigan, Luke Haltigan, Sabrina Haltigan, Victoria Haltigan, Ya-Ling Haltigan and Mei-An Haltigan and his great-grandchildren: Deklen and Carter Eannetta. After Tom's marriage to Joan, his family grew to include Joan's children: Donna Huffman (Craig), Marc Landry (Mary Ann), Jeffrey Landry (Susan) and Lisa Cerrato (Dominic); her grandchildren: Matthew Huffman, Andrea Beiswenger (David), Brian Huffman, Michele Landry, Ashley Landry, Kristen Landry and Bradford Landry and her great grandchild, Adam Beiswenger; his dear sisters, Margaret Mary Haltigan and Carol Kerins and his brother, Joseph Haltigan; and his many other loved relatives and dear friends.
Tom's contributions and dedication to the lives of so many includes Chairman of the Pro-Life Ministry for 13 years, Eucharistic Minister & Lector, created and ran the first Bereavement Support Ministry at St. Cecilia's along with his wife Joan, member of the St. Cecilia's Men's Club, and participated in the Christian Care Ministry.
Memorial donations may be given in honor of Tom's dedication and devotion to LIFENET: www.lifeneteducation.org
and/or The Morris County Right to Life: https://morriscountyrighttolife.org
Masks must be worn throughout all services and we ask that you respectfully be mindful of your time visiting so other family and friends may have the same opportunity.