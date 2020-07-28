1/
Thomas Haltigan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Haltigan

Rockaway - Thomas A. Haltigan, 79, of Rockaway, NJ passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Visitation will be held at Norman Dean Home for Services, Denville, NJ on Thursday, July 30th from 4:00-8:00 pm. Rev. Monsignor John Hart will celebrate Tom's life with a Mass at St. Cecilia's Church, Rockaway, NJ on Friday morning, July 31st at 9:00 am. Tom's final resting place will be at St. Cecilia's Cemetery. A memorial page honoring Tom can be found at https://normandean.com/tribute/details/10442/Thomas-Haltigan/condolences.html#content-start

Tom's memory will forever be cherished by his wife of ten years, Joan Landry-Haltigan; his children with his pre-deceased wife, Dolores Haltigan - Elizabeth McCormack (Chris), Thomas (Alice), Gregory (Vanessa) and Bryan (Judy); his grandchildren: Kristen Eannetta (Joseph), Christopher McCormack, TJ Haltigan, Luke Haltigan, Sabrina Haltigan, Victoria Haltigan, Ya-Ling Haltigan and Mei-An Haltigan and his great-grandchildren: Deklen and Carter Eannetta. After Tom's marriage to Joan, his family grew to include Joan's children: Donna Huffman (Craig), Marc Landry (Mary Ann), Jeffrey Landry (Susan) and Lisa Cerrato (Dominic); her grandchildren: Matthew Huffman, Andrea Beiswenger (David), Brian Huffman, Michele Landry, Ashley Landry, Kristen Landry and Bradford Landry and her great grandchild, Adam Beiswenger; his dear sisters, Margaret Mary Haltigan and Carol Kerins and his brother, Joseph Haltigan; and his many other loved relatives and dear friends.

Tom's contributions and dedication to the lives of so many includes Chairman of the Pro-Life Ministry for 13 years, Eucharistic Minister & Lector, created and ran the first Bereavement Support Ministry at St. Cecilia's along with his wife Joan, member of the St. Cecilia's Men's Club, and participated in the Christian Care Ministry.

Memorial donations may be given in honor of Tom's dedication and devotion to LIFENET: www.lifeneteducation.org and/or The Morris County Right to Life: https://morriscountyrighttolife.org.

Masks must be worn throughout all services and we ask that you respectfully be mindful of your time visiting so other family and friends may have the same opportunity.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved