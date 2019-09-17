|
|
Thomas Hoskins
Rockaway Twp. - Thomas Hoskins, 80, of Rockaway Twp., passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side in the comfort of his home on Sun., Sept. 15, 2019. Public Visitation will be held on Thurs., Sept. 19th from 4 - 8 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Fri., Sept. 20th at 11 am at St. Clement Pope & Martyr Church, 154 Mt Pleasant Ave., Dover, NJ 07801. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 17, 2019