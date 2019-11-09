Services
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-2735
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
234 Southern Blvd
Chatham, NJ
Chatham - Thomas J. McGeough, 72, longtime Chatham resident, died peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Corpus Christi R.C. Church, 234 Southern Blvd., Chatham. Cremation held privately. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Tom's life from 4PM to 8PM on Monday at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main St., Madison. For the complete obituary and notes of condolence to the family, please visit madisonmemorial home.com
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
