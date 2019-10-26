Services
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-2735
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church
66 Highland Ave
Short Hills, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Swartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Swartz Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Swartz Jr. Obituary
Thomas J. Swartz, Jr

Chatham Township - Thomas J. Swartz, Jr., 92, a longtime Chatham Township resident and retired textile executive, died peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate Tom's life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 AM at Christ Church, 66 Highland Ave, Short Hills, immediately followed by a reception for his family and many friends. Interment will be held privately. For the complete obituary or to share condolences with the family, visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now