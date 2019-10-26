|
Thomas J. Swartz, Jr
Chatham Township - Thomas J. Swartz, Jr., 92, a longtime Chatham Township resident and retired textile executive, died peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate Tom's life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 AM at Christ Church, 66 Highland Ave, Short Hills, immediately followed by a reception for his family and many friends. Interment will be held privately. For the complete obituary or to share condolences with the family, visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019