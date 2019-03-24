|
Thomas James Adler
Flanders - Thomas James Adler, 87, of Flanders, NJ passed away on Thursday March 14, 2019 at Morris View Nursing Home in Morris Twp., NJ. Thomas was born on February 23, 1932 in Jersey City to the late Joseph and Clementine Adler. He lived in Leonia, NJ, Woodcliff Lake, NJ, and Florida before moving to Flanders 10 years ago. He was a home builder by trade and always had a fascination with the architecture of different homes. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War Era.
Thomas is survived by his three devoted sons, Jeffrey Adler and his wife Connie, Dean Adler, and Steven Adler; five loving grandchildren; and two cherished great-granddaughters.
Services for Thomas will be held privately by his family.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 24, 2019