Services
William J. Leber Funeral Home
15 Furnace Rd.
Chester, NJ 07930
(908) 879-3090
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Adler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas James Adler


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas James Adler Obituary
Thomas James Adler

Flanders - Thomas James Adler, 87, of Flanders, NJ passed away on Thursday March 14, 2019 at Morris View Nursing Home in Morris Twp., NJ. Thomas was born on February 23, 1932 in Jersey City to the late Joseph and Clementine Adler. He lived in Leonia, NJ, Woodcliff Lake, NJ, and Florida before moving to Flanders 10 years ago. He was a home builder by trade and always had a fascination with the architecture of different homes. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War Era.

Thomas is survived by his three devoted sons, Jeffrey Adler and his wife Connie, Dean Adler, and Steven Adler; five loving grandchildren; and two cherished great-granddaughters.

Services for Thomas will be held privately by his family.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now