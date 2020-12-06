Thomas Joseph Egan
Parsippany - Thomas Joseph Egan passed away on Friday, December 4th 2020 at the age of 92.
He was born on May 8, 1928, in Kilkenny, Ireland and moved to the US when he was 18 months old. He grew up in Cliffside Park, NJ where he was am outstanding pole vaulter and all-around athlete. Tom was a combat veteran in Korea and a recipient of The Purple Heart.
After serving our country, he became a toolmaker and worked on the Apollo space programs Lunar Module at Athlone Industries and later for Art Wire Douco, where he enjoyed playing industrial softball, before retiring in 1998.
Some of Thomas' hobbies included caricature sketching, crossword puzzles, bird watching, reading, the LBI parking authority, and being an avid Mets fan.
Tom was predeceased by his parents: Patrick and Mary; his siblings: Richard, Georgina and John; and his beloved daughter, Rosemary.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Anne; his children: Patrick and his wife, Joan, Christopher and his wife, Patricia, Joanne and her husband, Christopher, Maribeth and her husband, Rob and Thomas and his wife, Mary; her son-in-law, Ian; his 18 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and his many nieces and nephews. "Go easy now" Tom.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 9:30a.m. on Wednesday, December 9th 2020 at St. Christopher R.C. Church. 1050 Littleton Road, Parsippany. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visiting hours are on Wednesday morning prior to Mass from 8:00a.m.-9:00a.m. at the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany., (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com
.