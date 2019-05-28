|
|
Thomas O'Connor
Parsippany - Thomas David O'Connor passed away peacefully at home on May 25, 2019. Tom was born May 7, 1938 in New York City, New York. He was raised in Manhattan and spent his boyhood summers in the Rainbow Lakes community in Parsippany. After graduating from Manhattan College he served in the Army where he earned a distinguished service medal. He then moved to the place he loved best and raised his own family in Rainbow Lakes, where he was very active in the community. He was a lover of learning, he earned a Masters degree from Kean and was a teacher and guidance counselor in the Parsippany School System for 37 years. As an educator, he was a proud member of the teacher's union, serving as the State Chair for NJEA, Vice President of MCCEA, Legislative Chair MCREA and president of PTHEA. He was a lifelong volunteer firefighter with Rainbow Lakes Fire Company. He was a proud member of the Parsippany Elks. Tom was a lover of nature, art and life and he was loved by many. He is survived by his son Thomas; daughters Tara; Ann Ballot and her husband Rich; and Kelly Garbarino and her husband Frank; as well as grandchildren Michael and Jonathan Ballot and Maggie and Jack Garbarino. A celebration of life is being be held for family and friends from 5:30 to 8:30 on Wednesday, May 29 at Zeris Inn in Mountain Lakes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center.
Published in Daily Record on May 28, 2019