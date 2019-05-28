Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Zeris Inn in Mountain Lakes
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas O'Connor


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas O'Connor Obituary
Thomas O'Connor

Parsippany - Thomas David O'Connor passed away peacefully at home on May 25, 2019. Tom was born May 7, 1938 in New York City, New York. He was raised in Manhattan and spent his boyhood summers in the Rainbow Lakes community in Parsippany. After graduating from Manhattan College he served in the Army where he earned a distinguished service medal. He then moved to the place he loved best and raised his own family in Rainbow Lakes, where he was very active in the community. He was a lover of learning, he earned a Masters degree from Kean and was a teacher and guidance counselor in the Parsippany School System for 37 years. As an educator, he was a proud member of the teacher's union, serving as the State Chair for NJEA, Vice President of MCCEA, Legislative Chair MCREA and president of PTHEA. He was a lifelong volunteer firefighter with Rainbow Lakes Fire Company. He was a proud member of the Parsippany Elks. Tom was a lover of nature, art and life and he was loved by many. He is survived by his son Thomas; daughters Tara; Ann Ballot and her husband Rich; and Kelly Garbarino and her husband Frank; as well as grandchildren Michael and Jonathan Ballot and Maggie and Jack Garbarino. A celebration of life is being be held for family and friends from 5:30 to 8:30 on Wednesday, May 29 at Zeris Inn in Mountain Lakes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center.
Published in Daily Record on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.