Thomas Paul Bartkowiak passed suddenly on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He shared 45 years of love and music with his family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 14th at 10 am at St. Mary's Church, Denville. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13th from 6-9 pm at the Norman Dean Home For Services, Denville. Donations in his memory may be made to the good work of the Knights of Columbus Charities by way of www.inmemof.org
Predeceased by his companion Patricia Ann Van Duyne(2015); he leaves his parents Peter and Carol (nee Seminara); his brother Jeffrey (Carmen); nieces Isabella and Eva and nephew Owen; his Aunt Margaret Wille, Uncle Carl and Aunt Debbie and Aunt Anne Auchinloss and many cousins, dear friends and co workers. For complete obituary and to share memories, please go to www.normandean.com